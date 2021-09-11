Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/george-w-bush-commemorates-20th-anniversary-of-911-attacks-1088981820.html
George W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
George W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger jets. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T13:47+0000
2021-09-11T13:47+0000
9/11: 20 years later
george w. bush
us
anniversary
9/11
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088981773_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_14c9713a130bfd6a355fa3c2ed47e4d7.jpg
Former US President George W. Bush and his spouse Laura Bush visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.During his visit, George W. Bush will deliver crucial remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington and in the crash of Flight 93.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
How about a story of a playful golden Labrador pissing on a cute Chiwawa pissing on an ant in the woods? Anything but this saga of crime fiction called 9/11.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
George W. Bush Commemorates Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
George W. Bush Commemorates Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
2021-09-11T13:47+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088981773_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bcd1d68d494752fe3eeceabda191f71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
george w. bush, us, anniversary, 9/11, видео

George W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

13:47 GMT 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH BEIERPeople spend time at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2021.
People spend time at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH BEIER
Subscribe
On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger jets. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.
Former US President George W. Bush and his spouse Laura Bush visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
During his visit, George W. Bush will deliver crucial remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington and in the crash of Flight 93.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
© Ruptly
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
How about a story of a playful golden Labrador pissing on a cute Chiwawa pissing on an ant in the woods? Anything but this saga of crime fiction called 9/11.
wwtfud
11 September, 17:01 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:02 GMTEx-UK Defence Secretary Threatened UK Gov't With 'World's Biggest S**tshow', Claims Explosive Memoir
14:02 GMT'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure
13:47 GMTGeorge W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:44 GMT'Jill, What is It?' Joe Biden's First Reaction to 9/11 in Spotlight on 20th Anniversary of Attacks
13:20 GMTJet Fuel Can Melt Steel Beams? 9/11 Eyewitness Reveals Why He Doesn’t Believe It Was an Inside Job
13:03 GMTPentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks
12:34 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate
12:23 GMTRussian MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea
12:19 GMTCommemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
11:48 GMT'Hard Times': COVID Looms Over Ganesha Festivities as Indian Sculptors Fear Worst is Yet to Come
11:44 GMTMumbai Woman Dies After Rapist Purportedly Tortures Her With Iron Rod
11:42 GMT'Devastating': Sen. Rand Paul Fumes Over NYT Report Saying US 'Erroneously' Killed Afghan Civilian
11:40 GMTHamas Warns of Escalation of Confrontation With Israel After Escaped Prisoners Recaptured
11:27 GMTCattle Gets 'Zapped' by Anti-Drone Tech During 'Mission Impossible' Filming in England, Media Says
11:23 GMTBill & Melinda Gates Foundation Inks $70M Deal With AI-Powered Firm Developing Antiviral Drugs
11:04 GMTDemonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
10:49 GMTProtests Against Health Passes Continue in Paris
10:46 GMT9/11 Collapsed Towers… And Empire
10:29 GMTUS Inexplicably Pulls Patriot Missiles Out of Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks
10:23 GMTFauci Says Biden 'Moderate' With New COVID Jab Mandates, He Would Opt for 'Just Vaccinate or Not'