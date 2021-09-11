George W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Former US President George W. Bush and his spouse Laura Bush visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.During his visit, George W. Bush will deliver crucial remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington and in the crash of Flight 93.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
George W. Bush Commemorates Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger jets. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.
Former US President George W. Bush and his spouse Laura Bush visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
During his visit, George W. Bush will deliver crucial remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington and in the crash of Flight 93.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.