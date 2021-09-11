Registration was successful!
International
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Twin Beams Light Sky Under New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
2021-09-11T22:20+0000
2021-09-11T22:22+0000
9/11: 20 years later
new york city
lights
installation
9/11 attacks
On Saturday, New Yorkers watch the Tribute in Light, shining to commemorate the victims who died after the 11 September, 2001 terror attacks.The two beams, shining from projectors installed on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, are four miles high, shaped like the original towers.The installations were first made six months after the tragic day 20 years ago and since then the lights have shone every year since then, throughout the night on 11 September.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
We'll be reminded of this for years, but you won't read about the hundreds of thousands murdered by the US in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or Yemen.
new york city, lights, installation, 9/11 attacks

Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

22:20 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 22:22 GMT 11.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Ludovic Bertron / 9/11 Tribute in Light
9/11 Tribute in Light - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ludovic Bertron /
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
On the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that had shook nations, commemorative events took place across the US as thousands continue to mourn the 2,977 victims.
On Saturday, New Yorkers watch the Tribute in Light, shining to commemorate the victims who died after the 11 September, 2001 terror attacks.
The two beams, shining from projectors installed on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, are four miles high, shaped like the original towers.
The installations were first made six months after the tragic day 20 years ago and since then the lights have shone every year since then, throughout the night on 11 September.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
We'll be reminded of this for years, but you won't read about the hundreds of thousands murdered by the US in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or Yemen.
KKiwi
12 September, 01:47 GMT1
