9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
On Saturday, New Yorkers watch the Tribute in Light, shining to commemorate the victims who died after the 11 September, 2001 terror attacks.The two beams, shining from projectors installed on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, are four miles high, shaped like the original towers.The installations were first made six months after the tragic day 20 years ago and since then the lights have shone every year since then, throughout the night on 11 September.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Kiwi
We'll be reminded of this for years, but you won't read about the hundreds of thousands murdered by the US in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or Yemen.
On Saturday, New Yorkers watch the Tribute in Light, shining to commemorate the victims who died after the 11 September, 2001 terror attacks.
The two beams, shining from projectors installed on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, are four miles high, shaped like the original towers.
The installations were first made six months after the
tragic day 20 years ago
and since then the lights have shone every year since then, throughout the night on 11 September.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!