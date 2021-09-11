9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Harris: September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved
15:36 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 11.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANUS Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives on 11 September 2001, and brought the country together for rescue and recovery operations remind Americans that unity is possible, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.
"On the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America. We were reminded, too, that unity is imperative in America", Harris said during a commemoration ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
This unity is essential for the shared prosperity and national security of the US, she added, echoing an earlier tweet by President Joe Biden, who also stressed the importance of unity.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.