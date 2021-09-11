Harris: September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved

Registration was successful!
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
9/11: 20 years later
kamala harris
9/11 attacks
15:36 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 11.09.2021)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives on 11 September 2001, and brought the country together for rescue and recovery operations remind Americans that unity is possible, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.
"On the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America. We were reminded, too, that unity is imperative in America", Harris said during a commemoration ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
This unity is essential for the shared prosperity and national security of the US, she added, echoing an earlier tweet by President Joe Biden, who also stressed the importance of unity.
On this day 20 years ago, al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial planes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Centre towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. Nearly 3,000 lives were claimed in the attacks.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
