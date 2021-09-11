Registration was successful!
Video: Multiple Rockets Reportedly Target Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
There Is No ‘Specific, Credible Threat’ DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony
9/11: 20 years later
security
alejandro mayorkas
commemoration ceremony
9/11 attacks
US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas said on Saturday that there is no threat to security in the country as he attends commemorative events in New York.When asked about possible terroristic threats, he noted that “there is no specific credible threat to the homeland at this time and what we do is we remain vigilant every single day." He mentioned that US federal and state authorities implement "multi-layered" approach to secure the safety of American people.Thanking the 250,000 DHS agents working over the US and throughout the world, he said that the federal government is “working more cohesively, more collaboratively than ever before.”The DHS Secretary has taken place in the remembrance event, organized at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on 11 September. The ceremony was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden along with other high-ranked officials, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
security, alejandro mayorkas, commemoration ceremony, 9/11 attacks

There Is No 'Specific, Credible Threat' DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony

20:27 GMT 11.09.2021
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei attend a news conference
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei attend a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / LUIS ECHEVERRIA
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
A commemoration ceremony for the victims of the 11 September terrorist attacks took place in New York City, where two hijacked planes hit at the two towers of the World Trade Center 20 years ago.
US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas said on Saturday that there is no threat to security in the country as he attends commemorative events in New York.

"I’m very proud to be here in New York City this morning to pay tribute to the lives lost as a result of the 9/11 attacks," Mayorkas said in an interview on CNN. "This country, 20 years, later is stronger and more secure than ever before."

When asked about possible terroristic threats, he noted that “there is no specific credible threat to the homeland at this time and what we do is we remain vigilant every single day." He mentioned that US federal and state authorities implement "multi-layered" approach to secure the safety of American people.
Thanking the 250,000 DHS agents working over the US and throughout the world, he said that the federal government is “working more cohesively, more collaboratively than ever before.”
The DHS Secretary has taken place in the remembrance event, organized at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on 11 September. The ceremony was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden along with other high-ranked officials, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
