There Is No ‘Specific, Credible Threat’ DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony

US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas said on Saturday that there is no threat to security in the country as he attends commemorative events in New York.When asked about possible terroristic threats, he noted that “there is no specific credible threat to the homeland at this time and what we do is we remain vigilant every single day." He mentioned that US federal and state authorities implement "multi-layered" approach to secure the safety of American people.Thanking the 250,000 DHS agents working over the US and throughout the world, he said that the federal government is “working more cohesively, more collaboratively than ever before.”The DHS Secretary has taken place in the remembrance event, organized at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on 11 September. The ceremony was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden along with other high-ranked officials, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
