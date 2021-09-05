https://sputniknews.com/20210905/from-marketing-ploy-to-crappy-move-fans-split-as-drake-gives-credit-on-clb-to-r-kelly-1083800056.html

From 'Marketing Ploy' to 'Crappy Move', Fans Split as Drake Gives Credit on 'CLB' to R. Kelly

Drake dropped his long-awaited LP, 'Certified Lover Boy', originally scheduled for 2020, on 3 September, with the album’s track list featuring songwriting... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

Rapper Drake has controversially given a songwriting credit on his 21-song album, Certified Lover Boy, which dropped on 3 September, to R. Kelly. This means the disgraced R&B singer, currently on trial in federal court for sex-trafficking charges, could get royalties.The long-awaited sixth album contains a plethora of features from some of the Canadian rapper's fellow artists. Thus, he credited John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers on the opening track, Champagne Poetry, for an interpolation of their song Michelle. The LP also features guest spots by Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Yebba.Kelly's introductory violin music from his 1998 single "Half on a Baby" is sampled in "TSU," the eighth track on "Certified Lover Boy," according to WhoSampled. "TSU" includes credits for another eight cowriters.A representative for the 34-year-old Drake declined to comment on the Kelly sample credit. The latter has been confirmed via multiple streaming services.Disgraced R&B SingerThis comes as R. Kelly currently stands trial after being indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York City. He also faces both a federal trial and state charges.R. Kelly was arrested in 2019 and is currently housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in his native Chicago. If found guilty, he may face between 10 years to life behind bars. Recently, the prosecutors at Kelly’s trial focused on the singer’s illegal marriage in 1994 to then 15-year old and, accordingly, underage artist Aaliyah.Aaliyah was married to R. Kelly for six months until her parents annulled their union. Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash in 2001.Netizens have been split in their reaction to Drake’s crediting R. Kelly. Many found the move abhorrent.​ Others attempted to argue that “sampling” someone’s music was not necessarily “condoning” the person’s actions.​Still others were of the opinion that this was a “marketing ploy”.

