Photo: Kanye West's Childhood Home Seen Vandalized by Drake Fans

Rapper Drake earlier called his music industry counterpart, Kanye West, "burnt out" amid an apparent beef the two are currently having, as both have upcoming new albums without a release date - "Certified Lover Boy", and "Donda", respectively.

Kanye West's childhood home in Toronto, Canada, has been vandalized, purportedly by Drake fans, with the house pictured on photos shared online with posters reading hateful words.

The captions read "Burnt Out" - a reference to what rapper Drake said of Kanye earlier in the month - along with "F*ck Justin Laboy", apparently a putdown directed at social media influencer Justin Laboy who frequently posts about the "Donda" album, and "CLB ["Certified Lover Boy"] coming soon".

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

​The two rappers appear to be in the middle of a 'beef', a word that denotes an ongoing and public argument amplified by social media users, with both teasing forthcoming albums: West's "Donda" and Drake's "Certified Lover Boy". It is unclear when both albums will come out, with Drake hinting that his new music could be released on 3 September, and Ye throwing a massive listening party for "Donda" earlier in the week at a sports stadium - without, however, dropping the album itself.

His Chicago show included a replica of his childhood home, along with a re-enaction of his and Kim Kardashian's wedding, and the rapper setting himself on fire. West swept media attention through the use of the hype around "Donda" and the extravagant listening party, particularly departing the event holding hands with his ex-wife after the performance and sparking rumours of a possible reunion.

Drake appeared to hint on his album's release date by the use of a bizarre move of his own. Earlier in the week, fans noticed that ESPN, a popular sports channel, was "hacked", as a sporting event was interrupted with a video showing a poster that read "CLB September 3".