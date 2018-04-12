'FAN ID' Allows Visa-Free Travel to Any Russian Host City During Mundial Finals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, foreign citizens with the FAN IDs will be allowed to travel visa-free to Russian cities, which do not host football games, Andrey Chernenko, the head of strategic projects at the Russian Ministry of Communications and Media, said on Wednesday.

"A FAN ID is issued for one person regardless of the number of games the person intends to attend. If the person with FAN ID decides to visit south of Russia, he or she can use all the services," Chernenko said.

He also reminded that the FAN ID also allows foreign fans to arrive to Russia visa-free ten days before the start of the tournament (June 4) and remain in Russia for ten days after the end of the tournament (July 25).

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Diego Forlan on 2018 FIFA World Cup 'Surprises'

The FAN ID is a personalized card which is part of an identification system for football fans. Everyone who buys a ticket for any World Cup game has to obtain a FAN ID. When applying to be the host of the 2018 World Cup, Russia was required to allow every fan with a valid ticket, for which a FAN ID is issued, into the country visa-free.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in a total of 11 cities, namely Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.