Qatar, Russia Prolong Comprehensive Agreement Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final

Qatar and Russia have prolonged the agreement on cooperation in various areas for three other years, including with regard to the organization of such major sports events as the FIFA World Cup, Qatari Attorney General Ali bin Fetais Marri told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Recently, [Russia and Qatar] prolonged the agreement on cooperation in various areas, which had been signed some time ago in Doha. This agreement enables Doha and Moscow to cooperate in various fields from the fight against terrorism and corruption to cooperation in arts or the organization of major sports events, such as the World Cup or any other," he said, adding that the agreement was prolonged for three years.

The attorney general noted that group of his deputies would join their Russian counterparts to monitor the 2018 FIFA World Cup and adopt the best practices, since Qatar is due to host the sports event in 2022.

According to bin Fetais, the Russian counterparts, in their turn, are expected to come to Doha.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The games will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd and Samara.

Qatar will host the football championship from November 21 to December 18, 2022.