Moscow City, Football Associations to Cooperate on Security at World Cup 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football associations of the countries participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup will cooperate with the Moscow government on a regular basis, head of Moscow government's Department on Regional Security and Countering Corruption Vladimir Chernikov said Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting with representatives of the participating countries, who are responsible for security, cultural, and sport issues.

The participants discussed reaching a mutual understanding among the fans of all the national teams and ensuring security during the World Cup 2018 in Moscow.

Chernikov said that in order to provide security during the championship, the main focus would be on fans.

"This is why it is important to act preventatively and establish relations between fans before the matches have started," he stated.

In this regard, Chernikov suggested establishing cooperation between the representatives of the football associations and movements and the Moscow government.

He also highlighted the importance of informing Russian and foreign fans on the rules of behavior during the matches. The rules will be published on official football associations’ websites and information boards located in front of ticket offices and stadium entrances.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Apart from Moscow, the matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.