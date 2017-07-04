UK Consul in Russia Visited FIFA World Cup Host Cities, Waived Security Concerns

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia Recognized as 'Successful'

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) — Speaking in Nizhny Novgorod at a meeting with representative local authorities, Regan said the embassy previously had unreliable information about foreign football fans in Russia, but after visiting the city it became clear there was no need to worry.

According to the consul, the embassy developed a list of recommendations for the fans, familiarized itself with the rules for the World Cup in Nizhniy Novgorod, and is pleased with the information it received and is ready to convey it to the UK citizens planning to attend the championship.

Regan added that at the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare more detailed security recommendations for the fans after the final draw for the World Cup group stage, set for December 1, if the teams from the United Kingdom make it as far.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2018, with the championship set to kick off on June 14 and continue through July 15. Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Ekaterinburg will host the games. Nizhny Novgorod will receive the games of the group stage, as well as of the 1/8 and quarter-finals.