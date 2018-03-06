WATCH Putin and FIFA Chief Playing Football in Kremlin

With 100 days left to the start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia on June 14, the International Football Federation released a promotional video for the championship featuring the Russian president.

The video, which was published on FIFA's website, shows Vladimir Putin playing football with current FIFA Director Gianni Infantino in the green hall of the Kremlin. In the video, the Russian president makes several passes and even takes the ball with his head, demonstrating unusual football skills.

The footage also features retired Mexican goalkeeper and striker Jorge Campos, Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha, Australian football coach Garry Kewell, Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata and English forward Wayne Rooney as well as Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

Beat that! Putin and Infantino kicking a ball around to mark 100 Days to Go until the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. #FIFA #WorldCup2018 #Putin pic.twitter.com/wLBPE2kTkp — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) 6 марта 2018 г.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will be played in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.