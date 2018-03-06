About 10,000 Tunisians to Visit Russia During 2018 FIFA World Cup - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Approximately 10,000 Tunisians intend to visit the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Russia, Tunisian Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Salma Elloumi Rekik said Tuesday.

“Tunisians love football very much … Certainly, they will come [to Russia]. About 10,000 will come. That is an approximate number that we have at our disposal,” she said, when asked whether football fans from Tunisia planned to visit the 2018 World Cup.

READ MORE: Russia's Dvorkovich Appointed Chair of 2018 FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee

The statement was made at a press conference devoted to the tourism sector of the Republic of Tunisia, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.