The press center of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda daily has detailed plans concerning international events in 2018.

For starters, over 2.5 thousand volunteers have been instructed in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, due to kick off this summer. International guests will be welcome not only to attend football matches, but also partake in diverse entertainment programs.

In the next few months, 15 twin cities are set to create vivid presentations for the beautiful Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod (previously called Gorky.)

The organizers are paying special attention to the 150th anniversary of the birth of renowned Russian writer Maxim Gorky, a five-time nominee for the Nobel Prize in Literature and founder of the so-called socialist realism literary genre.

To celebrate this, foreign guests may participate in Gorky literary events due to be held in a variety of languages and visit museums associated with the writer.

