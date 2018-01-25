Fanzone in Russia's Westernmost City to Accomodate Over 15k FIFA-2018 Fans

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

The fanzone in the historic center of Russia's westernmost city, Kaliningrad, created for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be able to simultaneously accomodate more than 15,000 fans and begin operation in April.

The entrance to the fan zone during the entire championship will be free. Viewers will be able to watch live broadcasts of matches on the big screen and enjoy a special enterntainment program there.

Kaliningrad will host four group stage matches: Croatia — Nigeria (June 16), Serbia — Switzerland (June 22), Spain — Morocco (June 25) and England — Belgium (June 28). According to the regional Ministry of Culture and Tourism, some 120 thousand tourists are set to arrive in the region.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. The opening match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 14 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.