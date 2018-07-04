FIFA Includes Russian Midfielder Zhirkov in List of 'Unsung Heroes'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has included Russia midfielder Yuri Zhirkov in the list of the World Cup quarter-finalists' "unsung heroes," world football's governing body announced on its website on Wednesday.

Zhirkov was named an "unsung hero" for playing for his team in the round of 16 match against Spain in spite of his injury and helping the hosts to book a place in the last eight.

“Even before the game I felt pain in the Achilles tendon. After the first half it became so strong, so I had to ask for a substitution," Zhirkov said as quoted by the FIFA.

According to FIFA's press release, when a team makes it to the quarter-finals of a major tournament only star players receive all the attention while the success is achieved with the help of a lot of people who are "left behind the scenes."

The World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played across 11 Russian cities. Russia will next face Croatia at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.