FIFA Includes Russian Midfielder Zhirkov in List of 'Unsung Heroes'

Zhirkov was named an "unsung hero" for playing for his team in the round of 16 match against Spain in spite of his injury and helping the hosts to book a place in the last eight.
“Even before the game I felt pain in the Achilles tendon. After the first half it became so strong, so I had to ask for a substitution," Zhirkov said as quoted by the FIFA.
The World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played across 11 Russian cities. Russia will next face Croatia at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.
