Where Lenin Sleeps: Most Frequent & Unusual Questions by World Cup Visitors

Moscow Metro employees have compiled a list of some of the more unusual questions posed by visiting football fans to FIFA World Cup volunteers.

The members of the FIFA World Cup Volunteer Program who work in the Moscow Metro and help tourists attending the event to find their way around the city often have to deal with some rather unorthodox questions posed by inquisitive visitors, according to a statement posted on the official website of the Moscow Mayor’s Office.

The most unusual questions the volunteers reportedly had to answer included “Where is Lenin sleeping?”, “Will you marry me?” and “Can I spend the night in the metro if I have unlimited 24-hour ticket?”

© Sputnik / A. Sverdlov Russian Football Fan to Spend Over $2,300 on Dinner After Losing World Cup Bet

Most of the time, however, the tourists approached volunteers asking how to reach a specific place in the city, with Red Square and Nikolskaya Street topping the list of desired destinations.

Also, some tourists inquiring about how to reach the Ploshchad Revolutsii (Revolution Square) metro station, the closest one to Nikolskaya Street, often referred to as ‘a station with dogs’ — likely a reference to several canine sculptures adorning the station hall.

READ MORE: Dumping ‘Lenin', Chanting ‘Sieg Heil': England Fans Have Fun in Russia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup which kicked off in Russia on June 14 is approaching its culmination as the remaining eight teams prepare for the quarterfinals.

The final match is scheduled to take place on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.