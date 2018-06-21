Australia Ties Game Against Denmark at FIFA World Cup: 1-1

The teams started the match with strong pressure, with the game quickly escalating as the first goal was scored in the 7th minute by Danish player Christian Eriksen.
Australian captain Mile Jedinak has made a goal, evening the score, after a handball penalty was awarded in 37th minute.
Thus, the first time ended in dead heat.
In the 73rd minute Australian player Nabbout injured his shoulder and was replaced with Tomi Juric.
It remains unclear which teams will advance from group C, as only France and Denmark have managed to win games, whereas both Australia and Peru have zero points. France and Peru are set to play later on Thursday, at 18:00 Moscow time (15:00 GMT).
