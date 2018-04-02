Football Fans Book About Half of Free Train Seats to Russia World Cup – Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football fans have booked almost 50 percent of the tickets for the free trains that will travel between the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, Director General of Transport Directorate of FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Kirill Polyakov told Sputnik Monday.

"Over 200,000 tickets for the free trains have been booked by the fans, which makes for more than 46 percent of the total number of tickets. We recommend the fans to avoid postponing the booking of tickets to the last moment as the number of seats is limited," Polyakov stated, adding that it will be possible to book tickets by phone.

The free trains will operate on 30 routes during the World Cup, with the total number of available seats exceeding 440,000. Fans need to buy match tickets and receive their Fan IDs before applying for free tickets.

According to Polyakov, World Cup visitors from 145 countries have already booked free tickets, with football fans from Russia, Colombia, Argentina, China, Mexico and the United States being among the most active.

Russian Railways plan to use new double-decker trains, as well as the high-speed Lastochka and Strizh trains during the tournament.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in a total of 11 cities, namely Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

