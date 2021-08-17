US Reportedly Freezes Afghanistan's National Reserves in American Banks to Cut Taliban Off From Them

The US administration has frozen accounts at American banks that hosted part of Afghanistan’s national reserves, cutting off the Taliban’s access to the money left over from the previous government, The Washington Post has reported. The decision was made by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the media outlet said, citing an anonymous source in the government.
"Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban", the newspaper cited the anonymous US government official as saying.
International Monetary Fund data shows that the ousted Afghan government had $9.4 billion in national reserves back in April 2021, prior to the Taliban offensive. It is unclear, however, how much of it was kept in the coffers of US banks.
Neither the US, nor other countries have so far recognised the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan. The US State Department’s spokesperson noted that there has been no "formal transfer of power to the Taliban", despite the movement's claims. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country without formally resigning, while Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the acting president of Afghanistan in the absence of Ghani.
