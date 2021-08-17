Thank You, Grandpa Joe! Watch Taliban Militants Celebrate Victory... at an Amusement Park!

While people in the US can't understand who is responsible for the situation in Afghanistan, and Joe Biden tries to explain the fall of Kabul, Taliban militants have occupied something really important - a theme park!
In a series of videos (which Sputnik can't prove to be authentic), the militants seem to be having the time of their lives. They are driving bumper cars:
🚨 | NEW: Taliban take control of a theme park in Kabul pic.twitter.com/pdpVlEXtGt— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 16, 2021
Bouncing on a trampoline:
THE TALIBAN TRAMPOLINE - unverified footage shows Taliban fighters frolicking, seemingly trying it for the first time ever. RT World News on Telegram pic.twitter.com/cPCszuNXhu— Dennis Dunham (@DennD68) August 17, 2021
Riding colourful carousels:
Not content with attack helicopters, drones, automatic machine guns, sniper rifles and a stack load of ammo.— Pembrokeshire-Patriot (@DarrenEdmundso1) August 17, 2021
The Taliban seize a carousel. pic.twitter.com/9ZEqNAeZLE
And generally having a good time:
Finally Taliban has taken over Gymnasium & Amusement Park. pic.twitter.com/lBKZzpzRWW— Baba MaChuvera 💫 (JPC for Rafale Deal) (@indian_armada) August 17, 2021
It is difficult to say whether this is their first visit to such a venue, but the militants definitely want to show everybody they are no strangers to common amusements.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
