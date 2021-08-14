India to Give Visas, Shelter to Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Violence - Source

"India to give temporary visa and shelter to Afghan nationals who are fleeing Afghanistan due to Taliban violence," the source said.
Over the recent months, local interpreters and other staff began facing increasing threats from the Taliban for helping foreign forces throughout the last 20 years of the war in Afghanistan. Washington vowed to ensure their safety, while US President Joe Biden announced relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies. The US has also been negotiating resettlement programmes for Afghans with third countries and signed a deal for temporary housing of up to 8,000 people with Qatar.
On Saturday, Canada said it also planned to resettle over 20,000 Afghan refugees through special immigrant programs designed for those who assisted Canadian military efforts in Afghanistan over the growing Taliban threat.
* The Taliban is a terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other countries
