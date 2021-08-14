US Prepares Agreement to Move Thousands of Afghans in Qatar, Report Says

The US could possibly move several thousands of Afghans who worked with American forces to Qatar, amid the Taliban's seizure of the country, CNN reported, citing an unnamed official from the State Department.
The source said that a possible agreement is still under discussion, but if it is approved, roughly 8,000 Afghanistan citizens would be moved to Qatar’s capital of Doha.
"We are evaluating all available options. We have no announcements to make on third-country relocation sites for Afghan SIV applicants," the source said.
In addition, Canada announced that it is preparing to launch a "special immigration program to welcome over 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees, in total."
Earlier in the week, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that 1,000 American military members from a joint Army-Air Force support team were sent to Qatar to assist local authorities in accepting Afghan applicants with immigration visas.
The current US administration started the evacuation of its troops in May and pledged to conclude the withdrawal by the end of August. With the departure of the American military, the Taliban started a massive attack on Afghan government forces. As of 14 August, the terrorist organization controls over two thirds of the country’s territory.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries
