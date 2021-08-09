US Slaps Three Russian Entities With Sanctions Over Alleged Proliferation of WMD

The US Department of State has introduced sanctions against three Russian entities: electronic manufacturer Pulsar, Charter Green Light Moscow, and Asia-Invest.
"A determination has been made that a number of foreign persons have engaged in activities that warrant the imposition of measures pursuant to Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act", a document published on the Federal Register said.
The list also included several entities from Iraq and Syria. The restrictions against the companies will be in place for at least two years, unless they are cancelled by the secretary of state.
So far, Moscow has not addressed the move.
All comments
Show new comments (0)