Three Armenian Soldiers Killed in Ongoing Clashes With Azerbaijani Troops

The Armenian Defence Ministry said in a statement that three Armenian servicemen had been killed and two were wounded following clashes with Azerbaijan on 28 July. Armenia blamed the casualties on "the attack" by the Azerbaijan's armed forces.
The ministry earlier said on Twitter that Azerbaijan had violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the border between the two countries on Wednesday morning.
"Localized battles are taking place. Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility of the escalation," the ministry said.
The #Azerbaijan'i AF units violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the #Armenia-Azerbaijan border around 03:40, July 28. Localized battles are taking place. Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility of the escalation.— MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) July 28, 2021
