Pashinyan Tells Putin Armenia Will Seek CSTO Consultations Amid Border Tensions With Azerbaijan

Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, saying Azerbaijan’s army had advanced more than three kilometres into southern Armenia.

Armenia will seek consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) amid a new escalation of border tensions with Azerbaijan, the country's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, two leaders held a phone conversation to discuss the situation evolving on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president reaffirmed commitment to continue active mediation between Yerevan and Baku, and to maintain close contacts with both the sides for the sake of regional stability.

The phone call was held after Pashinyan accused Azerbaijani troops of crossing into Armenia's southern Syunik province and trying to stake claim to territory.

Pashinyan chaired an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, saying that over 200 Azerbaijani soldiers were trying to “lay siege” to Lake Sev Lich in Syunik.

"...Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced as far as 3.5 kilometers in that section. In fact, they are trying to surround and siege the Lake. Of course, this is unacceptable to the Armenian side, because it represents an encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. It still remains to be seen why such an action was possible, but it should be noted that this is an act of subversive infiltration. It should also be stated that our armed forces responded early this morning with appropriate tactical maneuvers and other necessary measures", Pashinyan told the meeting.

On Thursday, Armenia's Defence Ministry said they had topped Azerbaijani troops' advance and forced them to return to their positions.

Meanwhile, Baku has rejected the accusations, claiming that Azerbaijan was enforcing its own border and was committed to defusing tensions in the region.

On the same day, the CSTO said in a statement that it was closely following the developments in Armenia’s Syunik province, adding that "if necessary, actions will be taken under the provisions of the Collective Security Treaty and the CSTO Charter."

