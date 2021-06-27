Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia of Firing its Territory, Defense Ministry Says

"On June 17, at about 8:40 p.m. [16:40 GMT], from the positions located near the village of Kolagir in the Berd District the Armenian armed forces opened gunfire at the position of the Azerbaijani arm near the village of Garalar of the Tovuz District," the Azerbaijani military said on Sunday.
The incident resulted in no losses among the Azerbaijani forces.
"The situation in the area is currently stable, the operational situation is controlled by our units," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry added.
Baku and Yerevan are involved in a decades-long conflict over Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh region, with sporadic clashes and even massive escalations of tensions taking place from time to time.
