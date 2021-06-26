Register
10:48 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Days After Black Sea Incident, Russian Navy Plans Missile Drills Near Britain's Flagship Carrier

    Belinda Alker
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080563568_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_667990165d9cffc1fc9243a4d23332f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106261083246744-days-after-black-sea-spat-russian-navy-plans-missile-drills-near-british-aircraft-carrier/

    Wednesday’s incident in the Black Sea, which saw a Royal Navy destroyer sailing into the Russian territorial waters of Crimea, only to be met with a barrage of warning fire by a Russian warship and aircraft, further worsened already-icy relations between Moscow and London.

    Ships from the Russian Navy’s permanent formation in the Mediterranean Sea will be conducting missile drills as little as 30 km away from the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s fleet flagship, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM).

    According to the notice, the Russian warships’ manoeuvres will take place later Saturday. The Royal Navy carrier group led by the HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently stationed  south of Cyprus, and is expected to remain there until 30 June.
    Royal Navy Merlin helicopters are seen on the flight deck during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Royal Navy Merlin helicopters are seen on the flight deck during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021

    Earlier this week, the Russian Defence Ministry announced joint naval and aerospace forces drills kicking off on Friday in the eastern Mediterranean, with five warships, two submarines, Tu-22M3 strategic/maritime strike bombers and hypersonic missile-capable MiG-31Ks taking part. The MoD confirmed Friday that two MiG-31Ks had arrived in Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in Syria ahead of the drills.

    Video of joint Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces training in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Rule Britannia…

    The HMS Queen Elizabeth set sail to the Mediterranean last month as part of its maiden operational deployment, intended to demonstrate Prime Minister Johnson’s commitment to the concept of “Global Britain,” and to restore the Royal Navy’s image as Europe’s ‘most formidable naval power’. While in the Med, the carrier has used Britain’s new US-bought F-35 jets to carry out strikes in Iraq against Daesh (ISIS).* The British MoD confirmed this week that strike missions had been flown. US airmen and F-35Bs are also stationed aboard the carrier, and were also used to carry out strikes, with their operational deployment being the first of its kind since World War II.

    Last week, HMS Queen Elizabeth captain Commodore Steve Moorhouse complained about the Mediterranean becoming “congested and contested” due to the Russian military presence in Syria.

    “We’re rubbing up against Russian activity, not in a you know, in a dangerous or aggressive manner, but you’ve just got other people out here playing in what is a fixed piece of water and airspace,” Moorhouse said, adding that a Russian warship had come within 10 km of the carrier on one occasion.

    Black Sea Spat

    The Russian Mediterranean drills come in the wake of Wednesday’s incident in the Black Sea involving the HMS Defender destroyer, during which the ship sailed two nautical miles into Russian territorial waters off Crimea and ignored repeated Russian military and FSB border guard warnings to leave, prompting a Russian ship and military aircraft to fire warning shots.

    Russian sailors march near their Navy vessel in the bay of the Ukrainian city Sevastopol, the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet
    © AFP 2021 / VIKTOR DRACHEV
    Russian Military Warns US, UK Not to 'Tempt Fate in Black Sea', Calls HMS Defender 'Fat Target' for Russian Missiles
    London initially dismissed Russia’s claims about the warning fire, suggesting its warship was merely conducting an “innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters,” and chalking down Russian firing nearby to a “gunnery exercise.” A BBC journalist onboard the HMS Defender challenged the government’s story, saying he did hear firing and that he saw Russian aircraft zipping overhead. Later in the week, the Russian military released footage of the incident.

    On Thursday, government sources told The Telegraph that the HMS Defender’s sail into Russian waters was a preplanned operation concocted by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly expressing opposition to the idea but Prime Minister Johnson squashing debate and approving it on Monday.

    On Friday, Gen. Nick Carter, the chief of Britain’s defence staff, warned that incidents like the one involving the British destroyer in the Black Sea could accidentally lead Russia and the UK into a state of war, saying the risk of “miscalculations” in such incidents keeps him “awake in bed at night.”

    Related:

    Moscow Warns British Envoy 'Consequences' of HMS Defender-Style Provocations 'Will Rest on UK Side'
    Watch: FSB Releases Full-Length Footage of Russian Vessel Firing Warning Shots at HMS Defender
    Pentagon Press Secretary Dismisses Incident with HMS Defender as ‘Russians Trying to Spin Events'
    Russian Military Warns US, UK Not to 'Tempt Fate in Black Sea' in Wake of HMS Defender Incident
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse