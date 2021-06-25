Russian Military Warns US, UK Not to 'Tempt Fate in Black Sea' in Wake of HMS Defender Incident

The Russian Defence Ministry has appealed to the Pentagon and the command of the UK's Naval forces, urging them to "be guided by reason" and to avoid dangerous actions "testing" Russia's defences like Wednesday's incident involving the HMS Defender.
"We call on the Pentagon and the command of Britain's naval forces, which are sending their warships to the Black Sea, not to tempt fate and be led on a string by Ukraine's 'mosquito fleet admirals', but to be guided by reason, MoD spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing Friday.
Commenting on Pentagon press secretary John Kirby's comments Thursday defending the US's British allies, and repeating their claims Moscow's statements about warning shots being fired near the HMS Defender were "Russian disinformation," Konashenkov said he didn't find the remarks surprising.
"The compulsive attempts by London and by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to deny the obvious and call everything 'disinformation', even after Russia published footage of the warning shots and despite the direct evidence by the destroyer's crew, are not surprising," the spokesman suggested.
The Russian military and the FSB's border services have released several videos of the HMS Defender incident, including a comprehensive, full-length video showing Russian coast guard boats warning the British ship that they would open fire if the vessel didn't leave Russian waters immediately.
Calling Wednesday's incident an "epic fiasco of a provocation," Konashenkov suggested that the situation would prove to be a "stain on the reputation of the Royal Navy."
