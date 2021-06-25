UK Chief of Defence Staff Admits Incident in Black Sea Creates Risks of 'Unwarranted Escalation'

Wedneday's incident in the Black Sea could create the risk of "unwarranted escalation," Gen Nick Carter, the chief of defence staff, has said, warning that a single miscalculation in the game of "cat and mouse" being played with Russia could lead to a "full-scale war."
"The sort of thing we saw in the Black Sea on Wednesday is the sort of thing it could come from. It wouldn't have done on that occasion, but it's the type of thing one needs to think quite hard about," the general said, speaking to The Times in an interview published Friday.
Carter went on to describe the Black Sea clash as a "classic example of the battle of the narratives," and suggested that "the jury is out as to who won that battle."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
