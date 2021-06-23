Register
23 June 2021
    Putin Says NATO Keeps Building Up Its Military Potential Close to Russian Borders, Rejects Dialogue

    World
    Russia is concerned about the build-up of NATO's military infrastructure near its borders, as well as the fact that the alliance is reluctant to constructively consider proposals to de-escalate tensions, but it still expects common sense to prevail, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

    "Of course, we are concerned about the ongoing build-up of NATO's military potential and infrastructure near the Russian borders, as well as the fact that the alliance refuses to constructively consider our proposals to de-escalate tensions and reduce the risk of unpredictable incidents. We expect that common sense and the desire to develop constructive relations with us will eventually prevail," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    NATO is considering routes to quickly transfer troops to the borders of the union state of Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the conference.

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview to NBC said that Russia carries out its military exercises on its own soil, whereas NATO routinely conducts manoeuvres near the Russian border.

    Putin wondered what the alliance's reaction would be if Russian troops were sent into the direct proximity of NATO countries' borders.

    Putin Believes Willingness to Compromise Contributes to Strengthening Strategic Stability

    Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that political will and willingness to compromise can contribute to strengthening strategic stability.

    "Earlier, Russia presented proposals to develop a new security formula, which should take into account all factors that have an influence on strategic stability in interconnection. We are convinced that political will and willingness to compromise can give a positive result," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    Putin cited the Russian-US agreement to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction to 2026 as a great example.

    New Global Rules Should Be Formed Under UN Auspices to Avoid Chaos

    Preventing a new world war is the key task of the United Nations, any new rules of the game should be formed under the UN auspices in order to avoid chaos and unpredictability, Putin said.

    "Since the moment of its creation, the UN has been and remains the foundation of the system of international relations. The main task of this reputable and universally acknowledged organization is to prevent a global conflict, a new world war. Any new rules of the game should be formed under the UN auspices, as other options would lead to chaos and unpredictability," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    Russia to Further Contribute to De-escalating Regional Conflicts

    Russia never forgets about its responsibility for the security of neighbouring countries and intends to further contribute to de-escalating regional conflicts, Vladimir Putin pledged.

    "Russia never forgets about the responsibility it bears for the security and prosperity of neighbouring countries, with which we are bound by indissoluble historical, cultural and personal ties. We are committed to further contribute to de-escalating regional conflicts, and strengthening peace and stability on our continent," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    Putin added that the settlement of regional conflicts, which Russia is actively promoting, is an important aspect of ensuring global security.

    Russia never dictates its will to other nations, it is ready to engage in solving global and regional problems on an equal footing through the use of political and diplomatic methods, Putin added.

    "We never impose our will on other countries. We are ready to participate in solving global and regional problems on equal grounds, using political and diplomatic methods; and to expand constructive cooperation with all the countries," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    The turbulence of geopolitical processes keeps growing despite some positive signals, the erosion of international law continues, as well as attempts to pursue one's agenda through the use of force, Vladimir Putin noted.

    "Unfortunately, the turbulence of geopolitical processes is still growing even despite some positive signals. The erosion of international law continues. Attempts to push one's interests through the use of force and to strengthen one's security at the expense of others never cease," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

    The president emphasized that the conference centres around the most important issues on the modern military and political agenda.

    "The strengthening of global security and sustainable development of our civilisation depend on the solution of this problem, on the effective search for joint responses to common challenges," Putin added.

    borders, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Russia
