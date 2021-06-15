EU, US Reach Deal to End 16-Year Airbus-Boeing War After Agreeing to Phase Out Tariffs

The United States and European Union have agreed to end a 16-year trade dispute over the production of Boeing and Airbus, a US trade representative, Katherine Tai, told the media on Tuesday.
The partners also agreed to "counter" China in the aviation industry, the official added.
According to the reached agreement, the US and the EU would suspend trade tariffs in the dispute for five years, but the possibility of their re-introduction still remains, Tai explained.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the decision to hold off punitive tariffs:
"This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft," she said ahead of a summit with US President Joe Biden.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
