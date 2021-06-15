Register
11:44 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.

    Ex-Daesh Bride Shamima Begum Says She Was 'Dumb Kid' Who Made 'One Mistake,' Wants UK Return

    © AFP 2021 / LAURA LEAN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082363758_0:266:3072:1994_1200x675_80_0_0_dcca406946f7601fa3cd7322a1cc950e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106151083152719-ex-daesh-bride-shamima-begum-says-she-was-dumb-kid-who-made-one-mistake-wants-uk-return/

    Shamima Begum fled the UK aged 15 and weded a jihad terrorist in Syria. The since denaturalised British-born woman sparked a broad debate in 2019 after voicing her desire to return to the UK.

    Ex-Daesh* bride Shamima Begum, currently held in Syria's Al-Roj prison camp, has again begged to be allowed back into the UK, reports the Daily Mail.

    In a new documentary filmed at the detention facility, the 21-year old said:

    “I don't think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake.”

    Dressed in jeans and a cap, Begum – who is banned from travelling to the UK after her British citizenship was revoked and a court blocked her return citing security concerns – added:

    “I personally don't think that I need to be rehabilitated, but I would want to help other people be rehabilitated. I would love to help.”

    She was interviewed by filmmaker Andrew Drury for his "Danger Zone" doc. In a reference to her recent “makeover,” which has seen her swap a full-length chador gown and black hijab for jeans and a hoodie, she said:

    “I wear these clothes, and I don't wear a hijab, because it makes me happy. And anything in this camp that makes me happy is like a lifesaver.”

    When Drury, who makes documentaries from war zones for Netflix, asked her what she would say to people in the UK, she replied: “Can I come home please, pretty please?”

    Since meeting the woman, Drury has argued her case, saying she should be allowed to return to the UK to stand trial.

     “We were about to say goodbye and I didn't know the protocol because bear in mind she is there as a terrorist. I went to shake her hand and she started to cry and said to me, “Can I have a hug?'”

    He added that he thought the “vulnerable 21-year-old” had committed a “childish mistake.”

    ‘Legal Black Hole’

    Born to Bangladeshi parents, Begum left her home in Bethnal Green, East London, together with two other teenage girls, to travel to Syria through Turkey to join the terrorist organisation in 2015.

    She subsequently married a Dutch-born jihadist and gave birth to three children in Syria, who all reportedly died.

    Sporting a traditional hijab and voicing support for Daesh, Begum was discovered by journalists in a Syrian camp in February 2019.

    That same year, Britain's then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship on national security grounds. While the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the decision, the Home Office subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider the judgement.

    However, in February the Supreme Court ruled the government had been entitled to prevent Begum from returning to the UK. It added that the woman’s due process rights are indefinitely suspended until she can play “an effective part in her appeal without the public’s safety being compromised.”

    In this still taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Feb. 23, 2015, 15-year-old Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana,16, center, and Shamima Begum, 15, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    In this still taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Feb. 23, 2015, 15-year-old Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana,16, center, and Shamima Begum, 15, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015

    The court's decision was slammed by human rights groups; Liberty said it sets an "extremely dangerous precedent," while Maya Foa, director of the human rights group Reprieve, argued that the United Kingdom was "abandoning" Brits like Begum in a "legal black hole."

    The former Daesh brid has been at the Kurdish-run Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria for around two years now. 

    ​She also appeared in the documentary "The Return: Life After ISIS," aired at the online Texas-based South By Southwest festival in March, in which she appealed to the British public to give her a “second chance."

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations

    Related:

    UK Daesh Bride Poster Child Shamima Begum's New Look Sparks Speculations of 'Sympathy Ploy'
    Shamima Begum Allegedly Seen at Refugee Camp ‘Bank’ Suspected of Handling Cash From Supporters
    'Letting Terrorists Walk Freely': Netizens Irate as Ex-Air Corps Daesh Bride Wins Right to Enter UK
    Ex-‘Daesh Propaganda Tool’ Copies Shamima Begum, Opts for Westernized Makeover to Plead Her Case
    Tags:
    jihadists, Daesh, Shamima Begum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse