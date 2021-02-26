Shamima Begum 'Made Her Bed & Now Has to Lay In It' – People Have Their Say on Twitter

On Friday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Shamima Begum cannot return to the UK to appeal the revocation of her UK citizenship.
Scores of people had their say on Twitter when Begum was banned from returning to Britain in 2019 after she travelled to Syria at the age of 15 with two teenage friends and married a Daesh* fighter.
Shamima Begum refused entry to UK. pic.twitter.com/EcM9jqd9RA— Shrodingers Boomer (@JeremyCordite) February 26, 2021
Good! She made her bed and now has to lay in it. At 15 I knew right from wrong, no one can argue that she was too young to know. pic.twitter.com/a2rcvyvL49— Lord Dan Weeks 🎸 (@DanWeeksMusic) February 26, 2021
Unlike Euro 2020 pic.twitter.com/9mNAYrF7Pi— Scott (@Scotty__91) February 26, 2021
Don’t break the law, simples— steven nicholls (@nichollssteve1) February 26, 2021
The three children she gave birth to in Syria reportedly died. In 2019, Britain's then Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship on national security grounds. Last year, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, but the Home Office subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.
According to Judge Reed, the right to a fair hearing did not in this case trump all other considerations, such as the safety of the public.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is banned in Russia and many other countries as a terrorist organisation.
