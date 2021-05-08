Register
13:39 GMT08 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman supporting Islamic Jihad

    'Letting Terrorists Walk Freely': Netizens Irate as Ex-Air Corps Daesh Bride Wins Right to Enter UK

    Adel Hana
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105081082832947-letting-terrorists-walk-freely-netizens-irate-as-ex-air-corps-daesh-bride-wins-right-to-enter-uk/

    Lisa Smith, 39, had been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation and arrested at Dublin Airport in 2019 on suspicion of terrorist offences after previously travelling to Syria to allegedly marry a British jihadi soldier. She had also been issued an exclusion order.

    A former Daesh* bride and Irish citizen has won an appeal to a ban on her entering the UK on the grounds of national security, reported the Irish Times.

    Ex-Air Corps Lisa Smith, from County Louth, had been the subject of a Home Office-issued exclusion order on the grounds of national security since December 2019.

    Smith, who is to go on trial in Dublin next year on charges of being a member of an unlawful terrorist group and financing terrorism, had appealed against the decision to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London. She pleaded close family connections to the North of Ireland, with SIAC finally ruling in her favour.

    In a written judgement today, the SIAC said the decision to exclude Smith was 'discriminatory'.

    The original ruling had been based on regulations providing for the exclusion of a national of an European Economic Area (EEA) state who is not also a British citizen.

    However, the SIAC stated that while Irish citizens can be excluded, this cannot apply to those with dual nationality. A Home Office spokesperson was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

    “We are disappointed with this judgement and are considering our options for appeal.”

    Ex-Air Corps Turned Daesh bride

    Once described as a “party girl” by friends, Liza Smith reportedly started attending a mosque in Dundalk, County Louth, in Ireland and converted to Islam amid depression following the breakdown of her marriage in 2013. The former member of the Irish Defence Forces fled to Syria to ostensibly become a second bride to British jihadist Sajid Aslam and had a child with him.

    Following the alleged death of her husband in Syria, Smith appealed to the authorities for a safe return to Ireland.

    "I think people should just realise that all the people here are not terrorists. I want to go home," she was cited as saying at the time by CNN.

    The woman returned to Ireland in 2019 after being housed for a while in the al-Hol refugee camp — the same place where the former British citizen Shamima Begum had stayed.

    Begum, a denaturalised British born woman who left the UK at age 15 to join Daesh, had sparked a broad debate in 2019 after voicing a desire to return to the UK. In February 2019, the UK government issued an order revoking her British citizenship.

    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.
    © AFP 2021 / LAURA LEAN
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.

    Lisa Smith, 39, who as flight attendant in the Air Corps used to serve high-profile officials, such as then Prime Minister of Ireland Bertie Ahern in his government jet, was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November 2019 with her young daughter.

    She was charged with membership of a terror group and funding terrorism in 2020 under 2005 legislation – a charge she denied. The woman claims she went to Syria to learn the teachings of the Quran.

    After being served with a notice by the Home Secretary to exclude her from the UK on the grounds of national security, Smith appealed to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London.

    The woman, whose father is originally from Belfast, argued that she had close family connections to the North of Ireland and often travelled across the border.

    She has, thus, won the court case fighting her exclusion from the UK.

    The decision sparked a swift response on social media, as many recalled similar cases of “Daesh brides” seeking to return to the UK. Netizens deplored the ruling as potentially opening the way for others to appeal their cases and follow suit.

    Related:

    Exclusive: UK Supreme Court Ruling on Shamima Begum Erodes 'Right to a Fair Appeal', Lawyer Says
    Shamima Begum Allegedly Seen at Refugee Camp ‘Bank’ Suspected of Handling Cash From Supporters
    Ex-‘Daesh Propaganda Tool’ Copies Shamima Begum, Opts for Westernized Makeover to Plead Her Case
    Ex Irish Air Corps Flight Attendant Turned 'Daesh Bride' Pleads for Return
    Irish Daesh Bride Wishes To Return Home: 'I Want To See A Caliphate, Not A Brutality Group'
    Tags:
    Shamima Begum, Syria, Syria, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse