Register
20:46 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman supporting Islamic Jihad

    Irish Daesh Bride Wishes To Return Home: 'I Want To See A Caliphate, Not A Brutality Group'

    Adel Hana
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Her friends described her as a “party girl”, ex-Air Corps Lisa Smith began a journey towards radicalisation in 2013 after a period of depression following a divorce. She apparently began attending a mosque in Dundalk and encouraging young relatives to come along.

    A former Daesh bride and Irish citizen currently held in Syria with her two-year old daughter has expressed her wishes to return home during an interview with the BBC on Friday.

    The 37-year old Lisa Smith denied fighting for Daesh but claims that she wants “to see an actual caliphate, as in a Muslim country” and not as part of a “brutality group.”

    She claimed that she neither trained nor fought for the group and would not have be allowed to even if she wanted as she had a child.

    In April, during an interview with the Irish Daily Mail, Smith said: "I want to go back to my country."

    She explained that she had originally accepted that she could have died but had a change of heart following the birth of her daughter.

    "She’s my No.1 priority now; that’s why I want to leave and take her home with me and get her educated. People here are not educated," she said.

    Addressing her situation in March, Irish president Leo Varadkar said that Mrs Smith has "the right" to return but she must be excluded from being considered a security threat first.

    The Irish Government is now having to figure out it's approach to the numerous returning Daesh-affiliates and members returning to Ireland such as Alexandr Bekmirzev, a captured jihadist fighter, who also holds Irish citizenship.

    The Irish Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty has said that Smith deserves assistance as much as any Irish citizen but acknowledged that she may be a security threat.

    “I think she’s an Irish citizen with a small baby,” Doherty said.

    “I know there are concerns .. but surely we can do a security assessment and deal with that.” 

    Speaking to TheJournal, The Department of Justice said those suspected of being involved in fighting in Iraq or Syria is a "complex challenge" and brings up "questions of public protection, the prosecution of offenses, the protection of citizens’ rights and deradicalisation".

     

    These comments follow the stripping of citizenship of British-born Daesh bride Shamima Begum.

    Begum traveled to Syria in 2015 aged 15 and joined the terror group and married a jihadist fighter.

    She subsequently became pregnant and tried to return to the UK with her child following the defeat of Daesh.

    She was left stateless after being deemed a security risk and her citizenship was removed by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

    *Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Shamima Begum, bride, Syria, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse