Register
12:05 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An image released by the media office of the Kurdish Syrian forces People's Protection Units (YPG) on 8 January 2018 shows Emilie Konig, a 33-year-old Muslim convert Frenchwoman suspected of recruiting fighters for the Islamic State group, speaking at an undisclosed location in Syria

    Ex-‘Daesh Propaganda Tool’ Copies Shamima Begun, Opts for Westernized Makeover to Plead Her Case

    © AFP 2021 / HANDOUT / YPG PRESS OFFICE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082561484_0:35:1201:710_1200x675_80_0_0_e8e5a1681da6689c3a57c7aab38db19a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104071082561744-ex-daesh-propaganda-tool-copies-shamima-begun-opts-for-westernized-makeover-to-plead-her-case-/

    Shamima Begum, who fled the UK in her teens to marry a jihad soldier in 2015, recently abandoned her traditional Islamic garb at a Syrian internment camp while waiting for lawyers to challenge the decision to denaturalise her, feeding into the debate about whether claims of ‘transformation’ by women like her are more than a ‘sympathy ploy’.

    A former Daesh* bride has seemingly followed in the footsteps of the notorious Shamima Begun and opted for a dramatic makeover at a Kurdish-run prison camp in Syria.

    Begum ditched school at age 15 to travel to Syria through Turkey and join the Daesh* (ISIS) terrorist organisation in 2015.

    She was found by journalists in a Syrian camp in February 2019 and has since shed her chador gown and black hijab for skinny jeans and a hoodie, and is pleading to be allowed to return to the UK.

    ​Emilie Konig, 36, who used to appear in Daesh propaganda videos, has said she is also 'dressing ... to get used to my returning', as she hopes to convince people she is no longer radicalised.

    Wearing a Westernised outfit consisting of a hooded sweatshirt, faux leather leggings, white hi-top trainers, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag, her head covered with a Yankees baseball cap and her hair in a plait, the woman claims she is ready to return to her children in her native France.

    ​Konig has been pictured in the new garb at the Kurdish-run al-Roj formal internally-displaced person (IDP) and refugee camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate, northeastern Syria.

    The camp is also where Shamima Begun has lived for around two years now.

    Speaking from the camp, Konig was quoted by The Associated Press (AP) as saying that leaving France for Syria in 2012 and joining Daesh had 'wrecked' her life.

    “I want to go home to France… 'I have my family there. I want to start my life over and right my mistakes.”

    The makeover has triggered speculations that it could be a ploy.

    Begum’s lawyers were claimed by Eilish O’Gara, a counter-terrorism analyst with the Henry Jackson Society, to have adopted such a 'soft tactic' to "win back the hearts and minds of the British public".

    The claim had been rejected as ‘categorically untrue’ by Begum’s lawyer, Daniel Furner.

    ‘Jihad Propaganda Tool’

    The daughter of a French police officer, Konig grew up in Brittany. Her father abandoned the family when she was two and converted to Islam while still living in France.

     According to Agnes de Feo, a documentary-maker who began filming Konig in 2012, Konig’s marriage to her first husband, an Algerian drug-trafficker, transformed her into an "angry young woman".

    Reportedly abused by her husband, Konig fled Brittany for Paris after her divorce. It was there she began wearing a full-face veil in 2010.

    According to De Feo, the woman often talked about going to Syria to meet "a real man, a brave Muslim who could support a family and children and so on".

    Months later, Konig left her children to journey to Syria, where she renamed herself Ummu Tawwab and wed a Belgian jihad fighter. The couple had three children before he was killed.

    Konig became notorious for her role as a recruiting tool, reportedly appearing in numerous Daesh propaganda videos, which led to her being placed on UN and US terrorist blacklists.

    ​One video ostensibly showed her training with a shotgun, while in another she brandished an AK-47 while making a hand gesture common among jihadis, said to signify 'one God' and 'one religion'.

    ​Seized by Kurdish fighters in 2017, Konig was taken to a prison camp along with her children, who have since been brought back to France.

    Konig remains at the camp and is fighting to be allowed to return home, hoping to work as an accountant.

    While Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged on more than 50 countries to repatriate the men, women and children from their jails and displacements camps, there has been reluctance to do so.

    In France, relatives and rights groups have urged Paris to bring back around 80 women and 200 children, including from Roj, with French authorities adopting a case-by-case approach to repatriating minors.

     

     

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations

    Related:

    Exclusive: UK Supreme Court Ruling on Shamima Begum Erodes 'Right to a Fair Appeal', Lawyer Says
    UK Daesh Bride Poster Child Shamima Begum's New Look Sparks Speculations of 'Sympathy Ploy'
    What Happened to Shamima Begum's Friends Who Fled UK to Join Daesh?
    Shamima Begum Allegedly Seen at Refugee Camp ‘Bank’ Suspected of Handling Cash From Supporters
    Tags:
    daesh bride, Daesh, Daesh, Shamima Begum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse