Ex-‘Daesh Propaganda Tool’ Copies Shamima Begun, Opts for Westernized Makeover to Plead Her Case

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK in her teens to marry a jihad soldier in 2015, recently abandoned her traditional Islamic garb at a Syrian internment camp while waiting for lawyers to challenge the decision to denaturalise her, feeding into the debate about whether claims of ‘transformation’ by women like her are more than a ‘sympathy ploy’.

A former Daesh* bride has seemingly followed in the footsteps of the notorious Shamima Begun and opted for a dramatic makeover at a Kurdish-run prison camp in Syria.

Begum ditched school at age 15 to travel to Syria through Turkey and join the Daesh* (ISIS) terrorist organisation in 2015.

She was found by journalists in a Syrian camp in February 2019 and has since shed her chador gown and black hijab for skinny jeans and a hoodie, and is pleading to be allowed to return to the UK.

​Emilie Konig, 36, who used to appear in Daesh propaganda videos, has said she is also 'dressing ... to get used to my returning', as she hopes to convince people she is no longer radicalised.

Wearing a Westernised outfit consisting of a hooded sweatshirt, faux leather leggings, white hi-top trainers, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag, her head covered with a Yankees baseball cap and her hair in a plait, the woman claims she is ready to return to her children in her native France.

New clothes...

Suspected IS recruiter Emilie Konig says she wants to go home to France and become an accountant.

Kurdish official running the Roj camp where she is held says few of the detainees are truly repentant #Syria @AFP https://t.co/Av4gM1FmB7 pic.twitter.com/4bLHyNGqfQ — Jean-Marc Mojon (@mojobeirut) March 31, 2021

​Konig has been pictured in the new garb at the Kurdish-run al-Roj formal internally-displaced person (IDP) and refugee camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate, northeastern Syria.

The camp is also where Shamima Begun has lived for around two years now.

Speaking from the camp, Konig was quoted by The Associated Press (AP) as saying that leaving France for Syria in 2012 and joining Daesh had 'wrecked' her life.

In a northeast Syria camp, IS propagandist Emilie Konig tells @Delilsouleman she is desperate to go home to France to see her five children: https://t.co/kKvxHloQhC. @AFP pic.twitter.com/obgE487auB — Alice Hackman (@alicehackman) March 30, 2021

“I want to go home to France… 'I have my family there. I want to start my life over and right my mistakes.”

The makeover has triggered speculations that it could be a ploy.

Begum’s lawyers were claimed by Eilish O’Gara, a counter-terrorism analyst with the Henry Jackson Society, to have adopted such a 'soft tactic' to "win back the hearts and minds of the British public".

The claim had been rejected as ‘categorically untrue’ by Begum’s lawyer, Daniel Furner.

‘Jihad Propaganda Tool’

The daughter of a French police officer, Konig grew up in Brittany. Her father abandoned the family when she was two and converted to Islam while still living in France.

According to Agnes de Feo, a documentary-maker who began filming Konig in 2012, Konig’s marriage to her first husband, an Algerian drug-trafficker, transformed her into an "angry young woman".

Reportedly abused by her husband, Konig fled Brittany for Paris after her divorce. It was there she began wearing a full-face veil in 2010.

According to De Feo, the woman often talked about going to Syria to meet "a real man, a brave Muslim who could support a family and children and so on".

Months later, Konig left her children to journey to Syria, where she renamed herself Ummu Tawwab and wed a Belgian jihad fighter. The couple had three children before he was killed.

About Emilie König #EmilieKonig also known as 'Ummu Tawwab'. We must not forget this pattern of action because more and more women are developing very similar radicalization processes.



INTERPOL @INTERPOL_HQ: Konig, Emilie Edwigehttps://t.co/sU4jz2z4XV pic.twitter.com/NhwhoekDEo — Dr. Manuel J. Gazapo Lapayese (@GazapoLapayese) October 4, 2018

Konig became notorious for her role as a recruiting tool, reportedly appearing in numerous Daesh propaganda videos, which led to her being placed on UN and US terrorist blacklists.

VIDEO - Terrorisme: Emilie Konig, fille de gendarme devenue égérie jihadiste http://t.co/Jgjhk3fgKT pic.twitter.com/AKt5o3oN1R — BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 30, 2015

​One video ostensibly showed her training with a shotgun, while in another she brandished an AK-47 while making a hand gesture common among jihadis, said to signify 'one God' and 'one religion'.

la #République ne peut servir d’excuses à la cruauté.



#emiliekonig égérie de #Daesh et arrêtée en Syrie implore le président #EmmanuelMacron pour son rapatriement en France en raison de « détention insalubres au #Moyen-Orient. » pic.twitter.com/tQPdbAuCyq — Jérémy Beck (@BeckJeremy49) January 2, 2018

​Seized by Kurdish fighters in 2017, Konig was taken to a prison camp along with her children, who have since been brought back to France.

Konig remains at the camp and is fighting to be allowed to return home, hoping to work as an accountant.

While Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged on more than 50 countries to repatriate the men, women and children from their jails and displacements camps, there has been reluctance to do so.

In France, relatives and rights groups have urged Paris to bring back around 80 women and 200 children, including from Roj, with French authorities adopting a case-by-case approach to repatriating minors.

* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations