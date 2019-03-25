Register
15:50 GMT +325 March 2019
    Burqa

    Ex Irish Air Corps Flight Attendant Turned 'Daesh Bride' Pleads for Return

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Irish citizen Lisa Smith admitted in a recent interview she could be stripped of her passport and "would be watched kind of," but insisted it would be better than staying in the "prison" she is already in.

    Irish citizen Lisa Smith admitted in a recent interview she could be stripped of her passport and "would be watched kind of," but insisted it would be better than staying in the "prison" she is already in.

    Smith, who travelled to Syria as a Daesh* bride to reportedly marry a British man she'd met in a Middle Eastern country, is now being held at the al-Hol camp — the same place where the former British citizen Shamima Begum had stayed.

    A flight attendant in the Air Corps in the past, Smith used to serve high-profile officials, including then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on the Government jet. Following the alleged death of her husband in Syria, Smith asked to be rescued and appealed to the authorities for a safe return to Ireland.

    "I think people should just realise that all the people here are not terrorists. I want to go home," she said, speaking to CNN.

    In a different interview she explained her reasons for going to Syria.

    "You come, you see the propaganda, you want Islam, you want to come and live in a Muslim country and environment. No music, no smoking, no fighting, no drinking, no prostitution… you want a clean life like this, this is what you want, but sometimes it is not like this," she told ITV.

    'Stuck in Prison Hellhole'

    In a similar case, a 40-year-old NHS doctor, suspected of ties to Daesh and currently held in a prison in northern Syria, has asked to come back to Britain. UK citizen Muhammad Saqib Raza appealed to his former patients in the UK.

    "When you, my patients, wanted help, I treated you like you were my own family. Now I'm stuck in this prison hellhole and nobody cares. My patients, maybe you care. I beg you, patients of mine, to help me in return for what I did for you."

    "I helped hundreds of you in Leicester, London, Bournemouth, Poole, Chelmsford and Oxford and other places in my eight years in the NHS as a facial surgeon. I beg you to raise your voices in protest and help get me home," Mr. Raza said.

    The detained doctor has been accused of being a member of Daesh, but has in 2018 claimed that he was a victim of a sophisticated kidnapping plot, which duped him into the self-proclaimed caliphate.

    READ MORE: Daesh Doctor Who Was Refused UK Entry Claims He Was Kidnapped

    While the UK government has so far refused to bring back Mr. Raza, the Irish authorities have been reported to discuss bringing Lisa Smith to Ireland.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

