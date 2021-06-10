Wife of Mexican Ex-Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering, Drug Trafficking

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican former drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, pleaded guilty to charges by US authorities including money-laundering conspiracy and drug trafficking.
Aispuro, who reportedly married the 49-year-old kingpin on her 18th birthday, appeared in Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday morning to plead guilty to three federal charges as a part of her plea deal with prosecutors.
The charges included: conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine, money-laundering conspiracy, and engagement in transactions with foreign traffickers.
Aispuro, 31, was arrested in February at Dulles Airport and charged with helping her husband to run his drug empire while he was on the run from the Mexican authorities. According to US documents, cited by NBC News, the woman was also accused of aiding her husband while he was in a Mexican prison and helping him to escape in 2015.
El Chapo, who escaped Mexican prisons twice in his life (the first one in 2001), was finally re-arrested in 2016 and extradited to the US where he was found guilty of numerous offences related to running the Sinaloa Cartel, and sentenced to life in prison.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)