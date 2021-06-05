G7 Nations Reach 'Historic' Deal to Curb Tax Avoidance by Big Tech Giants

The finance chiefs of the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union also agreed on measures to tax transnational countries based on where they do business, not where they are headquartered.

The Group of Seven Western nations has agreed a minimum corporate tax rate and measures aimed at ending avoidance by Big Tech giants.

Finance ministers from the G7 countries meeting in the UK's capital rejected US President Joe Biden's call for a 21 percent global minimum business tax rate, settling on a far-lower figure of 15 percent.

But they agreed to re-jig how tax is charged, moving to a system based on twin "pillars" of profits and sales, rather than profit alone.

"After years of discussion, G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told reporters at the meeting.

"We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20 per cent of profit exceeding a 10 per cent margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises," the text of the agreemenr read.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the deal "very good news for justice and fiscal solidarity".

"Enterprises can no longer shy away from their fiscal obligations by cunningly transferring their profits to countries with opaque tax structures," Scholz said, calling it "bad news for tax havens".

Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, which operate purely on the internet, can effectively trade across borders without setting up shop in other countries.

Several EU member states have tax rates lower than 15 percent, including Bulgaria, Hungary and the Republic of Ireland, where both Facebook and Twitter have their European headquarters.

Other well-known low-tax regimes such as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the British Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are outside the bloc.