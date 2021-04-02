Iran Says US Will Skip Upcoming Talks in Vienna on Nuclear Deal

The US is not going to take part in the upcoming talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) slated to be held in Vienna next week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has revealed.
Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated on his Twitter page that Tehran is planning to hold an in-person meeting with the remaining signatories to the JCPOA – representatives of the EU, France, Germany, the UK, China, and Russia – in Vienna on 6 April, while not mentioning the US in the list. Zarif stressed that a meeting between Iran and the US was "unnecessary" at this point.
At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 2, 2021
Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures.
No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary.
The minister elaborated that the talks will focus on lifting sanctions against Iran in the shortest time possible in exchange for Iran "ceasing [the] remedial measures" it has introduced over the last two years in light of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA
