Register
08:59 GMT18 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses in a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

    Zarif Lifts the Lid on When Iran May 'Immediately' Start to Comply With Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082378319_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_78fa5dd6be5c8ca71b8db53092d97fec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103181082378691-zarif-lifts-the-lid-on-when-iran-may-immediately-start-to-comply-with-nuclear-deal/

    Earlier this week, Javad Zarif urged the US to be quick about rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, warning that the Islamic Republic's June presidential election could prevent progress in any talks.

    In an extensive interview with the US news outlet Politico released on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif focused on a host of pressing issues related to the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as Tehran's relations with the Biden administration and Arab nations.

    On the JCPOA, Zarif reiterated Iran's readiness to adhere to the deal "as soon as the United States comes to compliance".

    The Islamic Republic started to scale down its JCPOA obligations, including those pertaining to uranium enrichment, in May 2019, exactly a year after then-US President Donald Trump announced Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the accord, also reinstating harsh economic sanctions against Tehran.

    Centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility
    © AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
    Centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility
    "Now we want to go back to compliance. The party that has started this process has to go back and Iran will immediately go back", Zarif told Politico, in an apparent nod to the US.

    When asked why the Islamic Republic has not sat down with the US yet to discuss the matter, he said that "there is nothing to talk about", accusing Washington of seeking "to use pressure and coercion in order to extract new concessions from Iran" when it comes to the nuclear deal.

    Zarif referred to the White House's push for "a wider [nuclear] agreement to talk about the sunset clause, […] missiles" and other issues, something that he warned would "go nowhere".

    "We are ready to agree to a choreography—that is, the US taking steps, and as soon as we can confirm that those steps have been taken, we can take our steps. And the process of verification for Iran is very clear; the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] will verify that we have complied", the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

    He pledged that Iran's compliance will "not take time" after Washington makes a relevant step which Zarif said should stipulate the US lifting all its sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The Iranian foreign minister warned, without elaborating, that if the US "continues its lack of compliance, it means that Iran will take new steps, as it is very clearly and transparently defined in the law".

    An Iranian worker adjusts his hat at Iran's Isfahan nuclear, UCF, facility on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2004
    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    An Iranian worker adjusts his hat at Iran's Isfahan nuclear, UCF, facility on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2004

    Earlier this year, the Iranian parliament passed a law that allows Tehran to further expand its nuclear programme if the US doesn't rejoin the JCPOA. The US has repeatedly accused Iran of trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, while Tehran insists that its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.

    "It is not an ultimatum to anybody. It's a domestic law addressed to the government of Iran and we need to observe that law. As soon as the United States goes back to compliance [with the JCPOA], everything will reverse", Zarif emphasised.

    Biden Administration 'in Policy Review Process', Zarif Says

    Separately, he touched upon the policy pursued by the Biden administration, which Zarif claimed is "exactly the same" as that of the Trump administration.

    "I think the US continues to be in the policy review process. But if it is in the policy review process, it should not portray itself as having changed its policy, because it hasn't", the Iranian foreign minister noted.

    When asked whether Biden, after he became president, had surprised him or acted differently than he expected, Zarif said, "No, I didn't expect him to act differently".

    Zarif Says Iran's Proposals on More Peaceful Middle East 'on Table'

    On Iran's attitude towards an alleged alliance between Israel and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Zarif argued that such a partnership may affect those states' national security.

    The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

    "Some of our neighbours in the Persian Gulf have always tried to buy security through proxies. Their proxy at one time was [former Iraqi President] Saddam Hussein, more recently it was [ex-POTUS Donald] Trump, and now they want [Benjamin] Netanyahu to be their proxy. Obviously it doesn't work", the Iranian foreign minister claimed, warning that the Israeli PM may "bring war" to their soil.

    He added he can assure the GCC nations that "Benjamin Netanyahu can hardly keep himself out of prison, let alone provide them with security".

    An Israeli protester carries a placard bearing the portraits of Benjamnin Netanyahu during a demonstration against the Prime Minister outside his official residence in Jerusalem on March 13, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    An Israeli protester carries a placard bearing the portraits of Benjamnin Netanyahu during a demonstration against the Prime Minister outside his official residence in Jerusalem on March 13, 2021.

    Court trials in cases against Netanyahu, who is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, are due to resume on 5 April and may be held three times a week. If convicted, the 70-year-old politician, who denies all the accusations, may face up to 10 years in prison for bribery and up to three years for fraud and breach of trust.

    On the other hand, Zarif signalled Tehran's readiness to conduct talks with its immediate neighbours in the Gulf, stressing that such Iranian initiatives as a regional security arrangement, a non-aggression pact, and the Hormuz Peace Initiative "are on the table".

    He also reiterated his view that tensions in the region emanate from the presence of "foreign forces and they are not the cure; they are the malady".

    Missiles lined up in new Iranian underground missile base unveiled Friday, 8 January 2021.
    © Photo : Tasnim News / IRGC
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile Base Near Persian Gulf Coast - Photos, Video
    Earlier this year, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s Navy, stated that the Islamic Republic "has full control" of the Persian Gulf and that it "dominates the entire waters". This came after Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei warned the US in late December 2020 against "extraterritorial adventurism" aimed at militarising the Gulf.

    That same month, the US deployed a missile submarine with up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles on board in the Gulf, after Washington accused Iran of staging a rocket attack on the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, a claim that was vehemently rejected by the Islamic Republic.

    Related:

    Zarif: Biden Has ‘Fleeting’ Window of Opportunity to Repair Four Decades of Failed US Iran Policy
    Iran’s Zarif Uses State Department’s Own Rhetoric to Shred Biden’s ‘Stop Enrichment First’ Stance
    Iran's Zarif Calls for Renegotiating UN Charter to Remove US' 'Abused' Veto Power Amid JCPOA Impasse
    Tags:
    compliance, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joe Biden, Javad Zarif, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse