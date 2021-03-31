Register
22:39 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani meets with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 7, 2021.

    Where There's a Will, There's a Way: Rouhani Says Washington Could Revive Nuclear Deal in Single Day

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082281070_0:117:2500:1524_1200x675_80_0_0_fe2936c07501edc3a96cbb5b63f66bbe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103311082502220-where-theres-a-will-theres-a-way-rouhani-says-washington-could-revive-nuclear-deal-in-single-day/

    While the Biden administration has signalled a possible return to the 2015 agreement - which former president Trump left in 2018, slapping Iran with harsh sanctions - it has not made any actual steps in reviving the deal. Tehran insists Washington should lift the sanctions first, since it was the US who ditched the deal in the first place.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday accused the United States of hypocrisy, saying it would not take Washington a long time to return to the JCPOA - if it wanted to do so, Press TV reported.

    According to the Iranian leader, “mere slogans and interviews will not work. The Americans must act and do everything in their power” to speed up the revival of the agreement.

    “The Americans lie when they say a return to their commitments and the lifting of the sanctions will take 2 to 3 months... It can be done with one decree and in one hour. All it needs is the will to do so, and if there is a serious resolve, the US can return to all its obligations in a single day, and we can also return to all our commitments.”

    Rouhani noted that the “most vicious” US administration (meaning that of former president Donald Trump) had imposed inhumane sanctions against the Islamic Republic, and Joe Biden, despite changing its approach in rhetoric, has so far failed to take any real steps in that direction.

    On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed the Biden administration for the very same thing - pursuing the policies of the former US commander-in-chief by punishing Iran's actions via sanctions, while two years ago, Biden himself criticized that approach. 

    “[The Biden administration] follows Trump's footsteps while trying to use his unlawful sanctions as “leverage,” Zarif tweeted.

    ​Despite promises to return the United States to the JCPOA, Biden appears to be seeking a new, broader agreement that would cover such outstanding issues as Iran's missile program. Tehran has strongly rejected the idea of renegotiating the agreement, insisting it should be preserved in the original version. 

    On Monday, Politico reported, citing sources, that the Biden administration planned to put forward a new proposal as soon as this week in a bid to break the deadlock in talks. Washington will ask Tehran to suspend some of its nuclear activities, such as working on advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium to a purity level of 20 percent, in exchange for some economic sanctions relief. The proposal does not guarantee, however, that nuclear talks will be revived, as it is still unclear whether Tehran will accept it.
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, Javad Zarif, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse