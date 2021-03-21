Register
01:21 GMT21 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill Saturday launching anti-warship ballistic missiles at a simulated target in the Indian Ocean, state television reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

    Israel Lobby Group Calling on Supporters to Urge US Senators to Ditch Original Iran Deal

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377215_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_37e7878b233eca89fca7b9586b375500.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103211082406226-israel-lobby-group-calling-on-supporters-to-urge-us-senators-to-ditch-original-iran-deal/

    As the Biden administration has signaled a possible revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected the idea of renegotiating the deal, saying it must be preserved in the current format.

    American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is calling on its supporters to urge US senators to seek a broader nuclear agreement with Iran, media reported on Saturday.

    According to a text message cited by Press TV, AIPAC says that Iran “Israel's and America's greatest threat in the Middle East,” and asks its supporters to convince US lawmakers to sign the Menendez/Graham draft letter that opposes reviving the 2015 agreement in its current form.

    “Please urge your senators to sign a bipartisan letter to President Biden... expressing the bipartisan consensus that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a grave threat to US national security interests and our allies and partners,” said the group.

    While this call is not rejecting the idea of reviving the deal, AIPAC has also launched a campaign against the deal itself.

    The Senate letter, led by Democrat Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and senior Republican Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), reportedly says that Washington must “reach an agreement that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons and meaningfully constrains its destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and its ballistic missile program.” It also calls on the Biden administration to consult Israel and the Gulf states - that are not part of the current deal - before engaging in talks with Iran.

    “We believe it is critical you consult with our European allies, Israel, and [the] Gulf security partners on a path forward with Iran,” the letter reportedly reads.

    Nearly a decade ago, Graham actually said that the time for talks with Iran “is over.”  Prior to that, he also claimed the United States must start a war against Iran if the Islamic Republic does not cease its nuclear program, and even pushed efforts in the Congress for authorizing war against the Middle Eastern nation.

    "I hope the Biden Administration will understand the true nature of the Iranian regime before they engage with them a second time," Graham tweeted in January.
    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks during a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing regarding wages at large corporations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks during a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing regarding wages at large corporations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021.

    Meanwhile, Iran has pointed to the “double standards” of Western states when dealing with nuclear security issues. Israel, whose leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has actively voiced fears about its neighbor allegedly developing weapons of mass destruction, is broadly believed to have developed nukes long ago. The Jewish State is said to possess an arsenal of about 90 nuclear warheads.

    On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed the European signatories to the JCPOA (known as E3) for expressing concerns about Iran's nuclear program, while ignoring Israel's suspected nuclear arsenal. The diplomat said that instead of coordinating with Tel-Aviv, which he called “enemy No.1” of the nuclear deal, the European states and the US should themselves comply with their commitments under the JCPOA.

    Iran has repeatedly stated it does not need to develop nuclear weapons, insisting that its nuclear program is designed to serve entirely peaceful purposes.

    Tensions grew further in the region after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz claimed the IDF was updating its plans to prepare for a strike on nuclear sites in Iran and had even identified "numerous targets" inside the country, striking which would potentially undermine Tehran's ability to develop nuclear weapons. In response, the Iranian Defense Minister has vowed to level Tel Aviv and Haifa - the two biggest cities in Israel - if the Jewish State attempts to attack the Islamic Republic.

    In a video message to congratulate Biden on taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the opportunity to implore the new administration not to a diplomatic path with Iran, urging him to cooperate with Israel in confronting “common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran.”
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Senators, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse