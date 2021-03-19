Moscow Cannot But Take Biden's Statements Into Account, Ready to Continue Dialogue, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes for the best but prepares for the worst in its relations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on experts' opinion that the countries could enter a new Cold War.

"Monitors and experts make a living on such forecasts. Of course, we always hope for the best but are still prepared for the worst," Peskov told reporters.

"You see, the [Russian] president has clearly indicated his desire to maintain relations between the two countries no matter the odds, as it serves the interests not only of our two countries, it also serves the interests of the whole world. However, we cannot but take [US President Joe] Biden's statements into consideration," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

© Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin February 26, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via videoconference.

Work is underway via diplomatic channels on the request to hold contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Peskov added.

"Actions are being taken via diplomatic channels on the request of such a contact," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters and recalled that the previous talk between Biden and Putin was held at Washington’s initiative.

"Right now, in the light of this initiative of President Putin, the Russian side is showing the initiative itself and is promoting this initiative through the diplomatic channels and will wait for a response," Peskov said.

© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the White House from travel, in Washington

He went on to say that there can be no debates between the two presidents.

"Naturally, there can be no debate between the two presidents, he [Putin] suggested to just have a talk, continue the dialogue between the heads of the two states," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Putin proposed to have a live discussion because Biden’s statement was "quite unprecedented" and in order not to allow these words to harm Russia-US relations which are already in a bad state.

"Since the very words of President Biden were quite unprecedented, I repeat once again, unprecedented formats of communication cannot be ruled out here," Peskov added.

In his interview with ABC News, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed. On Thursday, Putin invited the US president to hold live talks on Friday or upcoming Monday, but the White House responded by saying that the presidents already talked in the past.