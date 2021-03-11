Register
11 March 2021
    The Olympic Symbol is reinstated after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section, Tokyo Bay, Tuesday, 1 December 2020.

    China Offers COVID-19 Vaccines To Olympic Athletes In 2021 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Games

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    World
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081471874_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b8bd4bc131d192bf2771b182241cd9e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103111082317539-china-offers-covid-19-vaccines-to-olympic-athletes-in-2021-tokyo-and-2022-beijing-games/

    The news comes during preparations for the world's largest sporting event despite being surrounded by uncertainty as a number of western nations have called for the Games to be boycotted because of the alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang - China's westernmost province.

    International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach confirmed on Thursday that China has offered COVID-19 vaccines to athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the BBC reported.

    "The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic teams. For each of these doses, the IOC will pay for two doses extra than can be made available to the population in the respective countries," he said in a statement on Thursday.

    Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 3 February 2021.
    © REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
    China Slams Canada for 'Shameless' Genocide Vote on 2022 Winter Olympics as Relations Sour
    Bach also reiterated that the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would start on 23 July.

    But the chief executive of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, said the US team may be vaccinated because of the country's national vaccine rollout.

    "The broad base of athletes may have access to the vaccine sooner than we thought initially possible. This is great news and we're feeling really positive about the progress we're seeing here in the United States, both in its advantage to US athletes as well as international athletes living and training in our country right now," she added.

    The news comes as Japan's Olympics Minister and head of Tokyo 2020, Seiko Hashimoto, announced that the city had not yet decided whether foreigners could attend the games in Japan. A decision is expected ahead of the Olympic torch relay on 25 March, reports said.

    In a speech at the IOC's 137th Session, Bach reiterated support for rigorous testing and safety protocols for events in recent months, adding "not a single one of these events turned into a virus-spreader".

    “So we have clear and obvious proof that very big international sports events with a large number of international participants can be organised while safeguarding the health of everyone,” he added.

    Bus ushers walk past red flags on Tiananmen Square during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Monday, March 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Foreign Calls to Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 'Doomed To Failure', Chinese Spokesperson Says
    The news also comes as lawmakers from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, United States and United Kingdom, have called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, citing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other concerns, sparking anger in Beijing.

