12:07 GMT24 February 2021
    A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

    Biden Reportedly Plans to Call Saudi King Day Ahead of Release of Intel Review on Khashoggi Killing

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    World
    by
    Earlier this month, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US would be reviewing its relationship with Saudi Arabia to make sure the “partnership” is “being conducted in a way that is consistent with our interests and also with our values.” The move came after Washington partially halted arms sales to the sheikdom.

    President Joe Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sometime Wednesday before Thursday’s release of a potentially damning US intelligence report on the killing of journalist Jama Khashoggi implicating the sheikdom’s crown prince, a source said to be briefed on the call has told Axios.

    The Biden administration announced plans to declassify the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s summary on the Khashoggi killing in January. The report was ordered by Congress in 2019, but then-President Donald Trump blocked its public release, with the ODNI instead sending congressional leaders copies of a classified assessment by the Central Intelligence Agency. That assessment concluded ‘with a high degree of confidence’ that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was involved in the plot to kill the journalist.

    President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    ‘I Saved His A**’: Trump Admits to Helping Saudi Crown Prince Duck Consequences of Khashoggi Murder
    Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October 2018 after being lured inside on the pretext of getting papers for his upcoming wedding.

    Saudi authorities initially denied any involvement, but later reported that he was killed in a “premeditated” plot hatched by rogue elements of the security services. The kingdom put five officials to death and sentenced three others to a total of 24 years in prison in late 2019 in connection with the Khashoggi killing. In late 2020, a Saudi court made a final ruling on eight others found guilty in the case, sentencing five to 20-year prison terms, and giving three others prison terms ranging from 7-10 years. The Saudi Crown Prince denied being personally involved in the plot, but took partial responsibility because the killing ‘happened on his watch.’

    The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution holding Salman responsible in 2018. The House of Representatives then narrowly blocked a proposal to halt arms sales to the kingdom for its ongoing war in Yemen.

    'Recalibration' of Relations

    The Biden administration halted the proposed sale of $760 million-worth of guided munitions to the kingdom in early February as part of its commitment to end all US support for offensive operations in Yemen. It later removed Yemen’s Houthi movement from its list of designated terrorist organizations to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to areas under the rebel group’s control.

    On 1 February, Secretary of State Blinken said that Saudi Arabia "has been an important partner" to the US in the areas of counterterrorism, "in trying to advance regional stability and deal[ing] with regional aggression," but also indicated that a review was underway to "make sure" that the partnership is carried out "in a way that is consistent" with US interests and values.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Expects Saudi Arabia to Improve Human Rights Record
    On the campaign trail, Biden attacked Crown Prince Salman repeatedly and suggested that Saudi Arabia should be a made “the pariah that they are” over its alleged human rights abuses.

    Wednesday’s telephone call will be Biden’s first with the Saudi King. Last week, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke to Crown Prince Salman in the latter’s capacity as Saudi Arabia’s defence minister.

    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Votre message a été envoyé!
