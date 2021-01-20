Register
03:57 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during family photo session with other leaders and attendees at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019.

    Biden's Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame to Saudi Crown Prince - Reports

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081820953_0:116:2151:1326_1200x675_80_0_0_1274ff2ef548fb219af4e79e0745d666.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101201081820716-bidens-intent-to-declassify-khashoggi-murder-docs-may-assign-blame-to-saudi-crown-prince---reports/

    During his presidential election campaign, Joe Biden attacked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying that the kingdom should be regarded as "a pariah". The US administration is expected to cut the selling of arms to Saudi Arabia, but more targeted steps against the crown prince may also be taken, including financial sanctions.

    Avril Haines, who has been picked as director of national intelligence under the administration of soon-to-be-president Biden, said that an intelligence file on the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government will be declassified for Congress' use.

    The statement, made during the congressional hearing for Haines appointment on Tuesday, is in response to Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz and other human rights activists' calls for Biden to release the classified report into the murder, saying that doing so would be the first step towards seeking accountability for the guilty.

    During the hearing, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said that if approved as the new DNI, Haines will have the ability to "immediately" turn the page on the Trump administration's "excessive secrecy" and "lawlessness," and send an unclassified report on "who was responsible" for the murder of Khashoggi, as mandated under a law that the Trump administration effectively blocked in February 2020.

    "Yes, senator, absolutely. We will follow the law", Haines said in response to a question of whether she would release the report.

    According to the Guardian newspaper, if the intelligence documents are to be declassified, it would possibly mean that the new US administration could publicly blame Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the journalist's murder.

    Khashoggi, who was 59 at the time of his death, was a Saudi-native US resident and a prominent critic of the kingdom's crown prince, writing columns for the Washington Post. In October 2018, Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate in Turkey murdered him when he visited it to get the papers confirming his divorce, which would allow him to marry Cengiz. Initially, Riyadh denied any knowledge of his whereabouts but ultimately admitted that Khashoggi was killed inside the facility and subsequently dismembered.

    New York Times reported in November 2018 that the CIA had concluded, with a medium to a high degree of confidence, that bin Salman himself allegedly ordered the killing of the prominent journalist. However, the Trump administration refused to provide the legally mandated report for congressional oversight. According to the Washington Post, Trump allegedly told senior White House officials that he wanted bin Salman to remain in power in order to continue the harsh policies towards Iran.

    The crown prince denied that he had ordered the assassination, although he said that he bears the responsibility for the assassination by operatives "because it happened under my watch".

    Eight People Convicted in Khashoggi's Murder

    Following the murder, the Saudi public prosecutor stated that a total of 31 people were investigated and 21 of them were arrested for the killing. The prosecution reportedly investigated the involvement of five Saudi officials including Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmad Asiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aide to Prince Mohammed. A total of 11 people were ultimately brought to trial.

    In late 2019, five people, whose names remain unknown, were sentenced to death by the court for "committing and directly participating in the murder of the victim", while three others were sentenced to jail for "covering up this crime and violating the law" for a total of 24 years, while three others were found not guilty. 

    In May 2020, Khashoggi's son Salah, who resides in Saudi Arabia, issued a statement in which he said that he and his brothers were "pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward from God almighty".

    In early September 2020, a Saudi court announced the final ruling on the sentences to eight people found guilty in the case, sentencing five of them to 20-year prison terms, while three others received sentences ranging from 7 to 10 years.

    Related:

    Turkey Indicts Saudi Nationals in Khashoggi Murder, Demands Life Sentences - Reports
    ‘I Saved His A**’: Trump Admits to Helping Saudi Crown Prince Duck Consequences of Khashoggi Murder
    Turkey Discontented With Sentences in Khashoggi Murder Case, Presidential Spokesperson Says
    Reform Group, Fiancee of Slain Journalist Khashoggi Sue Saudi Crown Prince for Damages
    Tags:
    Biden Administration, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Mohammed bin Salman, saudi prince, Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi killing, Jamal Khashoggi, Joseph Biden, Joe Biden, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse