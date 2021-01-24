Biden, Macron Discuss Common Foreign Policy Agenda, COVID-19, Climate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has held telephone talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreeing on close cooperation, including in what concerns the global economic recovery and the pandemic, as well as foreign policy issues.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to express his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with our oldest ally. President Biden also stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union," the White House said in a Sunday release.

According to the statement, the US and French leaders agreed on the need for close cooperation, particularly in what concerns climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and the global economic recovery.

"They also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Sahel," the White House said.

Meanwhile, the Elysee Palace said that the two leaders had "a friendly and in-depth working conversation" on Sunday, noting similarities in views on multilateral issues, as well as on issues relating to international security.

"They also noted their convergences and their willingness to act together for peace and stability in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue and on the situation in Lebanon. The two Presidents agreed to keep in very close contact in the coming weeks on these topics and on our entire common agenda," the Elysee Palace said.

On Wednesday, Macron welcomed Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

​On his first day of presidency, Biden signed a slew of executive orders after his inauguration as the new president of the United States on Wednesday, including one that returns his country to the Paris climate accord. The move reverses Trump's 2017 decision to withdraw from the deal, signed in the French capital in 2015 to get the participating states to uphold their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under Bidens' order, the agreement is to come into force on February 19.