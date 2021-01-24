Register
19:20 GMT24 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order as part of his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.

    Biden Readies Second Wave of Executive Orders to Undo Trump’s Legacy

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    148
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081844355_0:290:3124:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_31f7054d86bba190e70d387d44eb2592.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101241081866664-biden-readies-second-wave-of-executive-orders-to-undo-trumps-legacy/

    Joe Biden is well on his way to surpassing Donald Trump in the number of executive orders he's issued in his first weeks in office, signing 30 executive orders and actions in three days, just three fewer than Trump did in 100 days. The president is expected to continue the executive order-signing frenzy in his second week.

    President Biden has a full slate of new executive orders to get to during the coming week, with a memo obtained by The Hill outlining a slew of decisions categorised by theme that will keep the 78-year-old's nose to the grindstone all week.

    Monday

    • According to the news outlet, Monday should see Biden signing an order tightening requirements for government agencies to buy more goods and services from American businesses, with the move expected to help the Democrat make good on a “Buy American” election campaign pledge.
    • The Trump-style decision (the former president signed a similar buy-and-hire-American decree in 2017) has already led to some groaning from America’s trade partners, especially Canada, America’s second largest trading partner. Canadian Global Affairs Institute vice president Colin Robertson told the Wall Street Journal Sunday that “once the thing goes into effect, there will be Canadian companies who will say, 'Oh, we are excluded.' Then, they will begin to squawk.”
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021.

    Tuesday

    • On Tuesday, Biden is expected to sign executive orders related to immigration, a reversal of a ban on transgender persons in the military, an order renouncing discrimination and harassment against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities, an order telling federal agencies to "strengthen engagement" with Native American tribes, instructions to the Justice Department to take steps to eliminate the use of private prisons, and the formation of a policing commission.
    • The order on the policing commission comes despite the fact that a similar commission created by Trump already completed a review earlier this month examining ways in which the criminal justice system could be reformed in the wake of last summer’s wave of protests following the death of an unarmed African American in police custody in Minneapolis.
    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

    Wednesday

    • On Wednesday, his one-week anniversary in office, Biden is expected to formally announce a US-hosted climate summit to be held on Earth Day (April 22), to increase pollution regulations and classify climate change “a national security priority.” The omnibus order is expected to continue to unwind the legacy of his predecessor, who scrapped regulations and withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden rejoined the accord on his first day in office.
    • On the campaign trail, Biden drew flak from the Democrats’ left flank, and from Trump, for refusing to commit to the Green New Deal, a massive, multi-trillion dollar infrastructure, technology and public works spending proposal pushed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and seeking to end US dependence of fossil fuels entirely in favour of alternative sources of energy. The executive decisions he's already made or is planning to make are of a much smaller scale. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has already begun criticising China over its carbon footprint.
    Air pollution
    © CC0
    Air pollution

    Thursday

    • Thursday’s theme is expected to be health care. According to the memo, Biden’s agenda will include signing an order to rescind policy banning the use of US aid money to fund abortions abroad. The regulation, also known as the "Mexico City Policy," has been kicked around like a football by presidents going back to Ronald Reagan, with Democrats rescinding it and Republicans restoring it repeatedly since the 1980s.
    • Thursday is also expected to see Biden sign an order to strengthen Medicaid and kick off a new enrolment period for the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era statute aimed at improving health care access for poor Americans by easing access to insurance. Trump threatened to “repeal and replace” the act in 2016, and spent much of his time in office trying to weaken it. GOP efforts to repeal the act failed after several Republican senators, including the late Trump arch rival John McCain, voted against getting rid of it in 2017.

    Friday

    • Finally, Friday’s slate of executive orders is expected to be dedicated to immigration, and reportedly includes plans to reverse Trump-era policies on asylum, as well as brainstorming on how to stop illegal immigration from Central America. Additionally, Biden is expected to create a task force on reunifying thousands of migrant families separated under his predecessor. It’s not clear whether the policy will impact families separated by Biden’s old boss.
    • Two more orders, related to a review of the naturalisation process, and the United States Refugee Admission Programme are also expected, but the latter could be canceled, according to The Hill.
    President Donald Trump walks along the completed 200th mile of new border wall on June 23, 2020, along the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona.
    © Photo : White House / Shealah Craighead
    President Donald Trump walks along the completed 200th mile of new border wall on June 23, 2020, along the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona.

    In his first three days in office, Biden signed 30 executive orders, already surpassing the total issued by 18 past US presidents, and well underway to matching Trump, who signed 217 executive orders in four years. Both men remain far behind Franklin D. Roosevelt, who signed a whopping 3,522 executive orders during his twelve years in office.

    Related:

    ‘Special Relationship is About People': Biden Admin Defends Removing Churchill Bust From Oval Office
    CFR Says Trump Was Right to Press China on Trade, Urges Biden to Do the Same in Concert With Allies
    Biden's Massive $1.9 Trillion Economic Package Faces Opposition From Moderate Republicans
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women eating ice cream bars in Nepal.
    Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse