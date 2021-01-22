Moscow Is Sure Biden Administration Cannot Find Any 'Link' Between Russia, Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new US presidential administration's attempts to find some links between Moscow and the Taliban radical movement cannot succeed, and if the investigation is fair, the US side will understand that this is just nonsense, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Friday.

"They can only invent something, as such facts just do not exist. If the new administration has a desire to conduct an in-depth study, we can only welcome that. We are confident. If the investigation is fair, they will understand they are just doing stupid things," the diplomat added.

The attempts to find some "link" between Moscow and the Taliban "cannot be successful," Kabulov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that there had been such statements before but no proof of those claims was ever produced.

"You and I remember that those numerous investigations regarding the Russian interference were carried out, a lot of US taxpayers' money was spent on it, and we heard official conclusion that there was no such interference," Peskov told reporters.

Regarding the Afghanistan allegations, Peskov pointed out that US intelligence services had disproved those claims, as "the special services do not have this information and cannot verify it."

"This is what we heard before, the official statements," the spokesman said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced just recently that US President Joe Biden urged the intelligence to study the "Russian hackers" story, the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and Moscow's alleged bounties for the Taliban for murdering US troops in Afghanistan.

Bounties Allegations

In June, the New York Times newspaper reported that US intelligence officials had informed President Donald Trump about suspected Russia effort to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump dismissed the claims as a "hoax" and several senior US military officials said that the intelligence was unconvincing. Russian officials, in turn, have issued multiple denials of the claims, calling them “blatant lies” designed to keep US forces in Afghanistan forever.